Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 13, 2026

Cruz Azul face Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium in the final match of Leagues Cup Phase One on August 13. Both teams are unbeaten after two games and are fighting for a place in the quarterfinals. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire Tournament Leagues Cup Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire will be available to stream live in the United States through Apple TV. The 2026 Leagues Cup is available through the app, with every tournament match offered live and on demand.

Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire for free?

Eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire during the service’s 7-day free trial. Apple currently advertises a seven-day free trial for the platform before the regular monthly subscription price applies.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire is the final match of Phase One for both clubs, making the August 13 meeting particularly important in the race for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. The 2026 competition features 36 teams with each club playing three matches against opponents from the other league.

Maren Haile-Selassie #7 and Robert Lewandowski #9 of the Chicago Fire (Source: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Both teams enter the match unbeaten and with six points from their first two games. Cruz Azul opened its campaign with a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia Union, with Jose Paradela scoring early, before defeating New York City FC 2-1 on August 9. Agustin Palavecino and Paradela scored for La Maquina in that second win.

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Chicago Fire have also won both of their Phase One matches. The MLS side defeated Club Necaxa 2-0 in its opener and then rallied from behind to beat Santos Laguna 3-1 on August 9. Robert Lewandowski scored the third goal against Santos, giving him three goals in his first three appearances for the Fire.

Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (4-1-3-2): Kevin Mier; Omar Campos, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Jesus Orozco; Erik Lira; Carlos Rodriguez, Agustin Palavecino, Jeremy Marquez; Gabriel Fernandez, Jose Paradela.

Chicago Fire (4-3-3): Chris Brady; Viktor Radojevic, Jack Elliott, Joel Waterman, Leonardo Barroso; Anton Saletros, Mauricio Pineda, David Turdean; Maren Haile-Selassie, Robert Lewandowski, Jonathan Bamba.

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What time is the Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire match?

The match kicks off on Thursday, August 13, at 9:00 PM ET. The game will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, where the listed local kickoff time is 8:00 PM Central Time.