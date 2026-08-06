Club America vs San Diego: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup game on August 6, 2026

Club America host San Diego FC at Estadio Banorte in a key Leagues Cup Phase One matchup on August 6. With both teams looking to gain an early edge in the race for the knockout rounds, here's how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs San Diego Tournament Leagues Cup Date Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Club America vs San Diego in the USA

Club America and San Diego FC will meet in one of the headline matchups of the opening week of the 2026 Leagues Cup. Fans in the United States can watch the match exclusively through Apple TV, with live coverage available.

Can I watch Club America vs San Diego for free?

Eligible new users can watch the match by taking advantage of Apple TV‘s 7-day free trial, subject to account eligibility and the current promotional terms. Once the trial is activated, the match is available through the platform.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America opens its Leagues Cup campaign at Estadio Banorte, becoming one of the first Liga MX clubs to host a Phase One match in Mexico under the tournament’s new format.

They enter the tournament as the No. 3 team in the 2026 Leagues Cup Ranking, behind only Toluca and Tigres. That position earned Las Aguilas the right to host one Phase One match at Estadio Banorte, making them one of only three Liga MX clubs to receive home-field advantage during the opening stage.

Henry Martin of Club America during the Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX Final second leg match (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

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The stakes are significant because every team plays only three Phase One matches, all against clubs from the opposite league. There are no draws in the competition: teams receive three points for a regulation win, while games level after 90 minutes go directly to penalties, with the shootout winner earning an additional point.

Only the top-performing clubs from each league qualify for the quarterfinals, meaning even a single dropped result can dramatically impact a team’s chances of advancing. This is also a measuring-stick game between two ambitious clubs.

America enters the tournament as one of Liga MX‘s highest-ranked teams and a perennial title contender, while San Diego FC has quickly become one of MLS‘ most competitive expansion sides.

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Club America vs San Diego: Predicted Lineups

Club America (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Cristian Borja, Ramon Juarez, Nestor Araujo, Dagoberto Espinoza; Alan Cervantes, Jonathan dos Santos; Erick Sanchez, Raphael Veiga, Isaias Violante; Henry Martin.

San Diego FC (4-3-3): CJ dos Santos; Kieran Sargeant, Manu Duah, Christopher McVey, Dagur Dan Þorhallsson; Onni Valakari, Jeppe Tverskov, Alejandro Alvarado Jr.; David Vazquez, Marcus Ingvartsen, Anders Dreyer.

What time is the Club America vs San Diego match?

Club America and San Diego FC square off on Thursday, August 6, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM ET at Estadio Banorte. It is one of only a handful of Phase One matches being played in Mexico.

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