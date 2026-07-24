Atlante vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026 match on July 24, 2026

Atlante take on Club America at the Estadio Banorte in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026. America is looking for its second win against an Atlanta team that debuted with a loss. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atlante vs Club America Tournament Liga MX Date Friday, July 24, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream ViX

How to watch Atlante vs Club America in the USA

Supporters in the United States can enjoy the match through both television and streaming platforms. Live TV coverage will be carried by TUDN USA.

Fans who would rather watch online can stream the action live on ViX, giving them an easy way to follow every moment from a wide variety of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Atlante vs Club America for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this thrilling contest live on ViX, with nationwide access available for viewers.

Don’t miss a single play from the opening whistle through full-time, and eligible new subscribers can enjoy the action with a 7-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A historic Liga MX rivalry takes center stage as Atlante hosts Club America in a highly anticipated matchup. Los Potros are looking to bounce back after a disappointing return to action, opening the tournament with a 2-1 defeat against Necaxa.

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Meanwhile, Las Aguilas enter the clash with confidence after securing a narrow 1-0 win over Queretaro, and they will aim to build momentum with another victory as they push higher in the standings.

Jose Gonzalez of Atlante – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Atlante vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Atlante (4-3-3): Óscar Jiménez; Diogo Bagui, Eduardo Tercero, Luis Sánchez, Cristóbal Alfaro; Walter Portales, Martín Fernández, Gilberto Adame; Johan Julio, Joaquín Moxica, Octavio Vázquez.

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Club America (4-3-3): Rodolfo Cota; Kevin Álvarez, Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, Cristian Borja; Alan Cervantes, Érick Sánchez, Raphael Veiga; Brian Rodríguez, Henry Martín, José Zúñiga.

What time is the Atlante vs Club America match?

The match kicks off today, July 24, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM