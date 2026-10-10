Club America vs Monterrey: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 10, 2026

Club America host Monterrey at Estadio Banorte in Jornada 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with both teams returning from the FIFA international break. Here is how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Monterrey Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision, CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

Club America vs. Monterrey will be available to watch in the United States through TUDN USA, Univision and CBS Sports Golazo.

Fans can also stream the Liga MX matchup through Paramount+, TUDN.com, the TUDN App, Univision NOW and ViX.

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Can I watch Club America vs Monterrey for free?

No, there is currently no confirmed legal way to watch the full Club America vs. Monterrey match for free in the United States. The game is being distributed through paid TV and streaming services.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America return to Liga MX action after the FIFA international break sitting second in the Apertura 2026 standings with 20 points from nine games. The Aguilas have won six, drawn two and lost once, and they are level on points with leaders Toluca.

Their last league outing was a statement 4-2 comeback victory away against Necaxa, with Henry Martin scoring a hat-trick to take his tournament tally to six goals.

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Cristian Borja #26 of Club America (Source: Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

That puts plenty at stake for America when they face Monterrey at Estadio Banorte. A victory would allow the Aguilas to keep pressure on Toluca at the top of the table and strengthen their position among the teams fighting for the best possible seeding heading into the postseason.

The Apertura 2026 will not have a Play-In, meaning the eight highest-ranked teams after the regular season will advance directly to the quarterfinals. Monterrey, meanwhile, need a much stronger result to climb the standings. Rayados have 13 points after nine matches, putting them in the middle of the table.

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Their most recent Liga MX game ended in a 4-2 defeat against Atlante, so Matias Almeyda‘s team will be looking to respond immediately after the international break. With the top eight advancing directly to the quarterfinals, every point becomes increasingly important as the regular season progresses.

What time is the Club America vs Monterrey match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 10, at 11:00PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM