Chivas vs Tigres UANL: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 17, 2026

Chivas host Tigres UANL at Estadio Akron in Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with both teams looking to strengthen their position ahead of the playoffs. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chivas vs Tigres UANL Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time 7:07 PM ET / 4:07 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo, Universo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW, Peacock

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the USA

The game will be televised in the United States on Telemundo and Universo. Fans can also stream the match live through Fubo, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, with Universo NOW providing another streaming option.

Can I watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL for free?

Fubo offers a way to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL for free through a 5-day trial. The match listing advertises a free-trial option, but the eligibility requirements and trial duration should be confirmed during registration.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chivas and Tigres UANL meet in a crucial stretch of the Liga MX Apertura 2026 regular season, with Matchday 12 offering both sides an opportunity to improve their position before the postseason.

Chivas enter the matchup in fourth place with 19 points from 11 games, while Tigres sit 13th with 13 points. The difference in their standings makes the points particularly valuable for the visitors.

Leonel Calderon of Chivas during the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2026 11th-round match (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Chivas will have home-field advantage at Estadio Akron, where they will look to turn their position near the top of the standings into a stronger finish to the regular season.

Their most recent league outing was a 1-1 draw against Atlas in the Clasico Tapatio, with Angel Sepulveda scoring the equalizer in the 84th minute. Guadalajara will need to be more clinical if they want to secure all three points against Tigres.

Tigres, meanwhile, need to close the gap on the teams above them and improve their chances of reaching the Liguilla. Their squad features experienced players capable of making a difference in a tight game, including goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, midfielder Juan Brunetta and forward Rodrigo Aguirre.

Advertisement

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Predicted Lineups

Chivas Guadalajara (3-4-2-1): Raul Rangel; Luis Rey, Jose Castillo, Daniel Aguirre; Cristian Calderon, Ruben Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Richard Ledezma; Ricardo Marin, Roberto Alvarado; Angel Sepulveda.

Tigres UANL (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzman; Javier Aquino, Emanuel Aguilera, Joaquim, Rafael Guerrero; Cesar Araujo, Fernando Gorriaran; Emiliano Gomez, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez; Rodrigo Aguirre.

What time is the Chivas vs Tigres UANL match?

Chivas vs Tigres UANL kicks off on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 7:07 PM ET at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. The match is part of Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026.

Advertisement