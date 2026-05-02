Where to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Atlas and Cruz Azul will face each other in the first leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

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After navigating an up-and-down regular season, Atlas head into the playoffs determined to flip the script and deliver a statement performance, knowing that knockout soccer often rewards resilience over consistency.

Standing in their way are Cruz Azul, who finished 3rd with 33 points, entering this series as the favorite to advance. While Cruz Azul look to confirm their status as one of the top contenders, Atlas embrace the underdog role in a matchup where anything can happen.

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When will the Atlas vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Atlas receive Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Saturday, May 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:15 PM (ET).

Diego Gonzalez of Atlas – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Atlas and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN and ViX.