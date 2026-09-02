Does the 2026 Leagues Cup have a third-place game?

With a new Leagues Cup champion set to be crowned, questions remain regarding the necessity of a third-place match.

The crossover tournament featuring MLS and Liga MX sides is entering its home stretch. As anticipation builds to crown a new champion of the 2026 Leagues Cup, eyes are also turning toward another crucial fixture emerging from the semifinals: the third-place match.

Leagues Cup organizers have confirmed the third-place match will feature the two losing semifinalists on September 6, sharing the slate with the tournament final.

Stakes remain high across the board as Toluca FC face Club Leon and Club America battles CF Monterrey. Beyond a spot in the final, these matchups will prove decisive in securing coveted berths in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Is there a confirmed venue for the third-place game?

Determining the venue for the third-place match hinges entirely on how the semifinals unfold. Per Leagues Cup regulations, knockout stage hosting privileges and venue assignments are determined by tournament seeding, hosting rights guidelines, and designated host sites.

Semifinal Matchday is here 🔥🏆



Four teams battle for two spots in the #LeaguesCup2026 Final. Who’s moving on? 👀



📺 Watch all the action live on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/vVZRU1Vnzo — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) September 2, 2026

Following the outcome of the September 2 semifinal matches, the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee will officially announce the host stadium and kickoff time for both the Third-Place Match and the Final.

Advertisement

Has the Leagues Cup always had a third-place game?

The tournament adopted a third-place fixture during its major expansion in 2023. Prior to the revamp, initial editions featured a modest eight-team, single-elimination exhibition bracket that did not include a consolation match.

The addition of the third-place match carries significant weight: it awards the tournament’s final qualification spot for the expanded Concacaf Champions Cup.