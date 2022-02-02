Club Tijuana and Pumas UNAM will face each other for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Club Tijuana will host Pumas UNAM for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The home side want to get their first win in the tournament, while the visitors will try to return to winning ways. Here, check out how to watch this match in the United States.

Tijuana haven’t had the best start of the season, with two losses and one draw so far. Los Xolos were defeated 3-1 by Puebla as visitors. They are currently in the 15th place of the table with only one point so far.

Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM are fourth in the standings, after getting two wins and one defeat so far. They lost 2-1 to Tigres UANL at home last time out. The team will try to get a good result to maintain themselves at the top of the table and qualify for the Playoffs.

Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Club Tijuana and Pumas UNAM will meet each other on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Estadio Caliente, Tijuana for 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. They last met in October, 2021, with Pumas winning 3-1 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM

The match between Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+.