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Colombia vs Croatia LIVE: Luka Vuskovic ties the game after early Arias opener! (1-1) 2026 international friendly

Colombia face Croatia in a 2026 international friendly at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action throughout the match. Game is underway!

Luis Diaz of Colombia and Luka Modric of Croatia.
© Omar Vega / Aurelien Meunier /Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Colombia and Luka Modric of Croatia.

Colombia face Croatia in a 2026 international friendly as both sides continue their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, with the match set to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Game is underway!

[Watch Colombia vs Croatia live now in the USA on Fubo]

Colombia arrive unbeaten in over a year, building confidence since their last defeat against Brazil, and showing steady growth as a competitive side heading into the tournament. Matches against Croatia and France represent crucial opportunities to measure their level, especially with a challenging World Cup group ahead that includes Portugal.

On the other side, Croatia continue their own preparation with a demanding schedule that includes friendlies against Colombia, Brazil, and Belgium. Led by Zlatko Dalic, Croatia have consistently delivered strong performances in recent World Cups, finishing on the podium in back-to-back editions. Drawn into a competitive group alongside England, Ghana, and Panama, Croatia are once again targeting a deep run in the tournament.

12- Croatia win a corner (1-1)

Croatia earn a corner kick taken by Marco Pasalic, but the chance is wasted as Colombia clear the danger without trouble.

6' - GOAAAAL FOR CROATIAA! (1-1)

Croatia respond immediately with their first spell of possession after conceding, as Luka Vuskovic finds space and strikes from distance to level the match. The shot takes a slight deflection off Jhon Lucumi, which wrong-foots Camilo Vargas and makes it difficult to stop.

2' - GOAAAAAL FOR COLOMBIAAA! (1-0)

Colombia capitalize on their early possession as Jhon Lucumi delivers a cross that Luis Suarez slightly redirects, allowing Jhon Arias to finish with ease and open the scoring.

1' - First foul of the match (0-0)

Martin Erlic commits the first foul of the game with a challenge on Luis Suarez as Colombia look to build early possession.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Colombia and Croatia kick off in Orlando as both sides begin their international friendly.

Teams take the field

Colombia and Croatia are making their way onto the pitch for the pre-match protocol, just minutes before kickoff in Orlando.

Tonight's referee

American referee Rubiel Vazquez leads the officiating crew for tonight’s international friendly between Colombia and Croatia in Orlando.

Croatia starting XI

Croatia have confirmed their starting XI: Dominik Livakovic; Nikola Moro, Nikola Vlasic, Petar Sucic, Marin Pongracic; Igor Matanovic, Luka Vuskovic, Mario Pasalic; Ivan Perisic, Marco Pasalic, Martin Erlic.

Colombia confirmed lineup

Colombia have confirmed their starting XI for tonight’s international friendly against Croatia in Orlando, as they continue their World Cup preparations with a strong lineup.

Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

Head-to-head history begins

Colombia and Croatia are set to meet for the first time in their history, making this matchup in Orlando a landmark moment for both sides. The international friendly on March 26 will officially mark the debut of this clash.

Colombia enter with significant experience against European opposition, having faced European sides 67 times in their history. Colombia hold a balanced record in those matchups, with 23 wins, 23 losses, and 21 draws.

Croatia, on the other hand, have had limited but challenging encounters against South American opposition. In 14 matches against CONMEBOL sides, Croatia have struggled overall, recording eight losses, four draws, and just two wins, a trend they will aim to improve in this first-ever meeting against Colombia.

Today's venue

Camping World Stadium, located in Orlando, Florida, serves as the stage for today’s international friendly between Colombia and Croatia. The multi-purpose venue, situated in the West Lakes neighborhood of Downtown Orlando, first opened in 1936 and has undergone several transformations over the decades.

With a capacity of 60,219, the stadium has hosted major sporting events and continues to play a key role in the growth of soccer in the United States. It will also be one of the venues for the 2026 World Cup, which is why this matchup provides both Colombia and Croatia with valuable experience in a future tournament setting.

Start time and how to watch

Colombia vs Croatia will get underway at 7:30 PM ET (PT:4:30 PM)

Watch this 2026 international friendly match between Colombia and Croatia live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX.

Colombia and Croatia clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Colombia face Croatia at Camping World Stadium in Orlando this Thursday night, with both sides continuing their World Cup preparations. Colombia arrive in strong form, while Croatia look to maintain their impressive run against top-level opposition.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Colombia and Croatia battle it out in Orlando!

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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