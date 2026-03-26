Colombia vs Croatia LIVE: Luka Vuskovic ties the game after early Arias opener! (1-1) 2026 international friendly

Colombia face Croatia in a 2026 international friendly as both sides continue their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, with the match set to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Game is underway!

[Watch Colombia vs Croatia live now in the USA on Fubo]

Colombia arrive unbeaten in over a year, building confidence since their last defeat against Brazil, and showing steady growth as a competitive side heading into the tournament. Matches against Croatia and France represent crucial opportunities to measure their level, especially with a challenging World Cup group ahead that includes Portugal.

On the other side, Croatia continue their own preparation with a demanding schedule that includes friendlies against Colombia, Brazil, and Belgium. Led by Zlatko Dalic, Croatia have consistently delivered strong performances in recent World Cups, finishing on the podium in back-to-back editions. Drawn into a competitive group alongside England, Ghana, and Panama, Croatia are once again targeting a deep run in the tournament.