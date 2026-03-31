Where to watch Brazil vs Croatia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Brazil will square off against Croatia in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Brazil vs Croatia online in the US on Fubo]

One of the standout matchups of the FIFA international window features Brazil and Croatia in a clash that could foreshadow a future World Cup showdown. Brazil is looking to respond after a loss to Kylian Mbappe’s France.

With Vinicius Jr. leading a talented group eager to rebound against top European opposition. Meanwhile, Croatia—fresh off impressive runs at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022—continues its build toward Luka Modric’s, aiming to finish with anew victory after defeat Colombia 2-1.

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When will the Brazil vs Croatia match be played?

Brazil play against Croatia in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET). Follow Brazil vs Croatia live with us!

Luka Modric of Croatia – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Brazil vs Croatia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia in the USA

This Friendly clash between Brazil and Croatia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.