Luka Modric could miss the 2026 World Cup with Croatia after undergoing surgery for his injury

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric underwent surgery on Monday, April 27, 2026, successfully to treat a fracture of the left cheekbone he suffered during Sunday’s match against Juventus, as reported by AC Milan. This situation could leave him out of the 2026 World Cup, potentially joining absences such as Militao.

In an official statement, Milan confirmed the end of the Croatian’s Serie A season before its scheduled conclusion on May 24. “The club wishes him a speedy recovery ahead of the World Cup,” the club added. The operation was described as “a total success,” according to Milan. “AC Milan announces that today, Luka Modric underwent surgery at the La Madonnina Clinic in Milan. Surgical intervention was required to treat a complex multifragmentary fracture of the left zygomatic bone,” the statement read.

“The operation, performed by the team of doctor Luca Autelitano in the presence of AC Milan doctors Stefano Mazzoni and Andrea Bulgheroni, was a total success,” it added. Modric suffered a fracture to his left cheekbone during Sunday’s match against Juventus, forcing him to undergo surgery just a month and a half before the start of the World Cup.

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Croatia supports Modric

Croatia want to have available one of the best players in their history, a key figure who has led them to their greatest World Cup performances, including reaching the 2018 final where they lost against France.

🇭🇷©️ #Croatia captain @lukamodric10 has undergone a successful surgery following the left cheekbone fracture in @acmilan derby vs. Juventus.



🏥 Croatia medical staff is in permanent contact with AC Milan and team captain, as well as the coaching staff led by head coach… pic.twitter.com/msUvZaGzWw — HNS (@HNS_CFF) April 27, 2026

“I have been speaking with Luka,” Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said on social media platform X through the national federation, “I wished him a successful surgery as well as a fast and quality recovery. I am convinced he will do everything possible to be ready for the FIFA World Cup, and we will provide him with full support. I trust the recovery will go as planned and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us in another major competition this summer.”

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How did Modric get injured?

Modric had to leave the field in the final minutes of Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Juventus after suffering an injury during an aerial duel for the ball with opposing midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The club did not specify how long Modric will be sidelined. However, only four matchdays remain before the end of the Serie A season. The main concern now is his availability for the World Cup. Croatia will begin their campaign by facing England in seven weeks on June 17. They will also play against Panama and Ghana in Group L.