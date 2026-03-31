Brazil vs Croatia LIVE: The second half is underway! (1-0) 2026 international friendly in Orlando

Camping World Stadium in Orlando is set to host a spectacular clash as Brazil and Croatia are playing in their second friendly of the March FIFA window. This game serves for both teams as a preparation for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

[Watch Brazil vs Croatia online in the US on Fubo]

Brazil are looking to turn the page after a narrow 2-1 defeat to France in their previous outing, while Croatia aim to stay in the win column following their own 2-1 victory over Colombia at this same Orlando venue.