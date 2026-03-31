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Brazil vs Croatia LIVE: The second half is underway! (1-0) 2026 international friendly in Orlando

Brazil and Croatia are playing at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for a high-profile 2026 international friendly. Stay tuned here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this marquee matchup!

Danilo of Brazil and Martin Baturina of Croatia compete for the ball.
© Getty ImagesDanilo of Brazil and Martin Baturina of Croatia compete for the ball.

Camping World Stadium in Orlando is set to host a spectacular clash as Brazil and Croatia are playing in their second friendly of the March FIFA window. This game serves for both teams as a preparation for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

[Watch Brazil vs Croatia online in the US on Fubo]

Brazil are looking to turn the page after a narrow 2-1 defeat to France in their previous outing, while Croatia aim to stay in the win column following their own 2-1 victory over Colombia at this same Orlando venue.

61'- Modifications in Brazil (1-0)

Roger Ibañez and Casemiro were replaced by Danilo and Fabinho.

59'- Modifications in Croatia (1-0)

Luka Modric, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric and Duje Caleta-Car were replaced by Mario Pasalic, Petar Musa, Nikola Moro and Marin Pongracic.

55'- Slow tempo at the game right now (1-0)

The game has entered a period of lower intensity, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm in the middle of the pitch. With the pace slowing down, both managers are likely to turn to their benches in the coming minutes to inject some much-needed energy into the contest.

50'- Croatia with the first try of the second half (0-0)

Petar Sucic tried with a long-range shot but his effort sailed over Brazil's crossbar.

The second half is underway!

Brazil and Croatia are already playing the second half!

First half summary

After a half dominated by the Seleção, Brazil finally broke through just before the whistle. While Dominik Livakovic had been the hero of the half with several miraculous saves, he couldn't stop the breakthrough in the dying minutes.

Vinicius Jr. showcased his world-class flair with a dazzling individual run, slicing through the defense before laying it off to Danilo inside the box. The midfielder made no mistake, firing home to give Brazil a deserved 1–0 lead heading into the locker room.

Halftime!

The game goes to halftime in Orlando!

45'- GOOOOAAAAL FOR BRAZIL!!! (1-0)

Danilo scores the opener of the game!!!

44'- Yellow card in Brazil (0-0)

Casemiro received a yellow card.

41'- Livakovic once again! (0-0)

Once again, Dominik Livakovic dons the hero's cape for Croatia! Joao Pedro unleashed a  well-placed header that seemed destined for the bottom corner, but the Croatian keeper produced a stunning fingertip save to keep the match scoreless.

40'- Croatia with their frist try (0-0)

Andrej Kramarić finds a yard of space for Croatia’s first real attempt of the half, but his strike is partially blocked by a Brazilian defender. The deflection takes the sting out of the shot, allowing Bento to claim it comfortably.

35'- Another huge save by Livakovic! (0-0)

A sublime assist from Matheus Cunha carves open the defense, threading Joao Pedro through for a one-on-one. The Chelsea forward looks certain to score, but Dominik Livakovic produces another stellar save, smothering the shot to deny the Brazilians once more!

32'- Defensive stalemate (0-0)

Despite Brazil's sustained dominance on the ball, clear-cut chances have been few and far between. Both sides are looking incredibly disciplined at the back, with their defensive structures making it nearly impossible for the creative players to find a breakthrough.

27'- Another yellow card in Croatia (0-0)

Duje Caleta-Car received a yellow card.

24'- Cooling break!

The game is stopped for a cooling break.

23'- Brazil almost score! (0-0)

Matheus Cunha hammers a powerful strike from outside the box that looked target-bound, but a crucial deflection off a Croatian defender sends the ball spinning just wide and out for a corner.

22'- First yellow card of the game (0-0)

Croatia's Ivan Perisic received a yellow card.

20'- Massive save by Livakovic! (0-0)

Danilo unleashes a thunderous strike, but Dominik Livakovic stands tall, producing a massive reaction save to keep Brazil off the scoresheet!

15'- Not much happening (0-0)

The early intensity has dipped as the match settles into a tactical rhythm. Brazil continue to control the lion's share of the ball with 64% possession, but they are struggling to break through the organized Croatian lines or create any genuine scoring opportunities.

10'- Close call for Croatia (0-0)

Ivan Perisic showcased his trademark pace, sprinting down the left flank to the byline before whipping in a dangerous cross. The ball flashed across the face of the goal, but no Croatian shirt could find the finishing touch, and the threat eventually fizzled out.

5'- Brazil setting the tone (0-0)

Brazil have taken early control of the match, dominating possession and owning the midfield in the opening minutes. Croatia are content to sit deep and absorb pressure, looking to strike quickly on the counter-attack whenever they regain the ball.

GAME ON!

The game between Brazil and Croatia is underway in Orlando!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for their national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Head-to-head history

The historical record between Brazil and Croatia is dominated by the Seleção, who hold three wins and two draws in their five all-time meetings. However, the most recent encounter remains a painful memory for Brazil: a quarter-final exit at the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the hands of the Croatians via penalty shootout.

In total, the sides have met five times—three times on the World Cup stage and twice in international friendlies:

  • 2022 World Cup (Qatar): Croatia 1–1 Brazil (Croatia won 4–2 on penalties) – Quarterfinals
  • 2018 Friendly: Brazil 2–0 Croatia
  • 2014 World Cup (Brazil): Brazil 3–1 Croatia – Group Stage
  • 2006 World Cup (Germany): Brazil 1–0 Croatia – Group Stage
  • 2005 Friendly: Croatia 1–1 Brazil

Croatia lineup confirmed!

Croatia's starting XI: Dominik Livakovic; Luka Vuskovic, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic; Petar Sucic, Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric; Martin Baturina, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.

Brazil lineup confirmed!

Brazil's starting XI: Bento; Roger Ibañez, Marquinhos, Leo Pereira, Douglas Santos; Luiz Henrique, Casemiro, Danilo, Vinicius Jr.; Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Camping World Stadium!

Today's referees

Armando Villarreal has been appointed to officiate the clash between Brazil and Croatia. He will be joined on the field by Ryan Graves and Kali Smith, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Armando Villarreal (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Ryan Graves (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Kali Smith (USA)
  • Fourth official: Victor Rivas (USA)
  • VAR: Michael Radchuk (USA)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Brazil vs Croatia will get underway at the Camping World Stadium at 8:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Brazil vs Croatia in the USA. Other options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Brazil and Croatia clash in an international friendly

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Brazil face Croatia at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando for an international friendly!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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