Netherlands lose Xavi Simons for the 2026 World Cup due to an ACL injury

A major blow for Xavi Simons and for Netherlands. The midfielder suffered an ACL injury, one of the most serious injuries in soccer, which leaves him out of competition for a long period, including the 2026 World Cup.

On Saturday, April 25, the 23-year-old midfielder remained on the ground in pain with his right knee and had to be taken off on a stretcher with clear signs of discomfort during the crucial 1-0 win by Tottenham over Wolves, already relegated. The club later confirmed he ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his right knee.

Meanwhile, Netherlands face a significant setback. Xavi Simons was expected to play a key role at the World Cup, and his absence forces a major tactical rethink. They will debut in the World Cup on June 13 against Japan in Group F, which they share with Sweden and Tunisia.

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Xavi Simons’ message that moves the world

Through his social media channels, Xavi Simons shared an emotional message, expressing the heartbreak he is experiencing during this difficult time. It makes complete sense after the hard work he has put in.

“They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way. My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense.”

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“All I’ve wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me, along with the World Cup. Representing my country this summer, just gone. It will take time to find peace with this, but I will continue to be the best teammate I can be. I have no doubt that together we will win this fight. I will walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief, as I count down the days to getting back out there. Be patient with me.”

Hard blow for Tottenham and Netherlands

The absence of Simons arrives at the worst possible moment for Tottenham, who are fighting to avoid relegation in the Premier League. The London side is in a delicate position in the standings and now lost one of their most decisive players.

In addition, the injury crisis at the club deepens. Players such as Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, and Ben Davies have also been out with different physical issues, leaving the team with limited options in a decisive stretch.

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For their part, Netherlands also suffered a major setback. Xavi Simons was called to be one of the key pieces at the World Cup, and his absence forces a rethink of the team structure and search for other variables to have a great path during the tournament.