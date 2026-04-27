Connor Bedard faces Team Canada dilemma amid contract talks with Blackhawks

Team Canada is putting together its roster to chase the gold medal in the 2026 IIHF World Championship. However, the Maple Leaf has yet to learn whether Connor Bedard will be joining the squad in Switzerland. Set to sign a contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks, the former first overall pick in the 2023 NHL entry Draft is facing a crucial decision.

As reported by Darren Dreger, Team Canada will feature the likes of Macklin Celebrini, Gavin McKenna, Mark Scheifele, and Matthew Barzal during the upcoming IIHF World Championship. Other household names like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid may even join the national team if they suffer early eliminations from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2025-26 NHL season.

However, where Bedard stands is somewhat of a mystery. Fans in the Great White North would love to see the Blackhawks‘ star join forces with fellow North Vancouver native and close friend, Celebrini, while sharing the ice with the projected first overall pick in the 2026 NHL entry Draft, McKenna.

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If Crosby and McDavid are to join Team Canada, the prospect is even more exciting. Matthew Schaefer could join the team, too. It all adds up to a perfect opportunity for the new wave of great Canadian talent to showcase themselves at the international level.

Connor Bedard won the IIHF World Juniors in 2022 and 2023

Why Bedard may turn down invitation

Bedard has yet to sign an extension with the Blackhawks (set to become a restricted free agent on July 1). The young star and his camp may have some concerns about playing without insurance, so to speak, as an injury in the international tournament could come back to bite him in his next contract in Chicago.

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Moreover, Bedard is expected to be named the franchise’s next captain this offseason, and he might think leaving in the middle of the offseason for Europe may send the wrong message throughout the organization in the Windy City. After all, the Hawks are in Chi-town, so they couldn’t care any less about Team Canada’s pursuit for its 29th IIHF World Championship title.

Still, being absent once again could prove costly for Bedard and his reputation with Team Canada. This upcoming tournament is a great chance for him to mend bridges and showcase himself before the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. Even if the IIHF World Championship isn’t the trophy Bedard dreams of hoisting, it might be necessary to participate in it if he wants to play in more meaningful tournaments like the World Cup of Hockey and the Olympics.

Bedard’s history with Team Canada

Bedard declined his invitation to the World Championship last year, as he wanted to focus on improving his game during the summer. He was coming off a rough sophomore campaign, and the move paid off as he registered career highs in the 2025–26 NHL season.

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The scenario looks quite different for Bedard at the moment. Though there’s always room for improvement, he’s shown he is already among the league’s elite. However, timing is definitely not on his side. For completely different reasons, Bedard might miss another great chance to represent his country. That’s the bottom line.

Some believe the fact Bedard turned Team Canada down last year has yet to be forgiven. Perhaps it played a role in the decision to leave Bedard off the roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Maybe Team Canada “forgets” to invite Bedard this time around, or the invitation is mysteriously lost in the mail.

Connor Bedard during the 2022 IIHF World Juniors

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When does the IIHF World Championship start?

Regardless of where Bedard’s mind is, the 20-year-old has yet to announce his plans for the summer. The 2026 IIHF World Championship will start on May 15, so time is running short for him to make his intentions clear to Hockey Canada. With or without Bedard, the Canadians have put together a second-to-none squad that is expected to come away with the championship.

Unfortunately for the Maple Leaf, the same was said last season—and the year before that—yet Canada failed to even reach the gold medal game in consecutive years. In 2026, Team Canada will look to snap its drought and avenge last year’s quarterfinal elimination, as well as wipe the sour taste out of its mouth after losing the gold-medal game at the 2026 Olympics.

As it stands, the last time Bedard donned the Maple Leaf sweater was during the 2024 IIHF World Championship. He recorded 8 points in 10 games, as Canada fell in the third-place game against Sweden. Whether Bedard joins Team Canada in 2026, however, remains unanswered.

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Bedard’s medal tally with Canada