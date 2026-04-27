Thomas Muller relocating from Vancouver to Vegas? MLS reportedly discussed Whitecaps’ future

The Vancouver Whitecaps have had a notable rise since the arrival of Thomas Muller from Bayern Munich, but within MLS, there is discussion about a possible relocation outside of Vancouver and potentially moving them to Las Vegas, which would be a major media impact.

According to Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic, a special committee of Major League Soccer owners met earlier this month to discuss and evaluate the future of the Vancouver Whitecaps, including the possibility of relocation. A move to Las Vegas was the chief option discussed at the meeting.

A club in MLS has not been formally relocated since 2006, when the San Jose Earthquakes were moved to Houston and became the Dynamo. In 2008, San Jose was awarded an expansion club and regained the Quakes’ history.

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The proposal from Las Vegas

Las Vegas, according to the report, has already put forward a very attractive offer. One of the investors unveiled a $10 billion development plan on the Las Vegas Strip called Starr Vegas that would include a 50,000-seat soccer stadium, but the sources said that it is not the group that has engaged with MLS.

Thomas Muller (left) and Mathias Laborda celebrate after a Whitecaps win.

Other interested cities

Las Vegas is one of the few markets with potential investors that have expressed interest in joining MLS, along with Indianapolis, Phoenix, and Sacramento. Phoenix, along with Las Vegas, is another of the main candidates for relocation.

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At the same time, Vancouver has a reason to be concerned about a move; they continue to search for a solution in the market for a new stadium, as their lease at BC Place expires at the end of this year. The club also remains for sale. The longer this situation continues without progress, the greater the threat of relocation.

“Since December 2024, ownership has prioritized finding a buyer committed to keeping the team in Vancouver, and to date, no solution has been found,” the Whitecaps said in a club statement provided to The Athletic.

The impact of the Whitecaps

If this situation were to happen, it would be something very serious for the MLS landscape. We are talking about one of the biggest and most historic teams on this side. The club was initially formed and played its inaugural season in the NASL in 1974. The club has played in various leagues for all but two years since 1974, but has always remained in Vancouver.

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Vancouver is enjoying one of its best sporting moments, having won the last four Canadian Championships. Last year, the Whitecaps reached the MLS Cup final with Thomas Muller as the main leader of the group, where they lost against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, and they also reached the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

They are once again among the best teams in MLS in 2026, three points off first place in the Supporters Shield race, with a game in hand after nine matches. The club has made the most of its early home schedule, holding a 7-1-0 record at BC Place. The location of their future stadium remains the biggest unknown, overshadowing their achievements.