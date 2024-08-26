Colombia’s James Rodríguez makes decision on latest club

The Copa América MVP, James Rodríguez, is heading back to European soccer and has decided against a move to River Plate in Argentina.

Although not joining an elite team, James Rodríguez will return to LaLiga, taking a step back into the top European leagues.

Speculation about a transfer to River Plate cooled as the week progressed, and River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo confirmed in a press conference that Rodríguez was not part of his plans.

According to Bolavip, while Rodríguez was interested in River Plate, he ultimately chose to continue his career in Europe. The 33-year-old will join Rayo Vallecano, making it the 11th club of his career, which includes Envigado, Banfield, FC Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, and São Paulo.

James Rodríguez to Rayo Vallecano

James Rodríguez’s last four clubs were significant disappointments, but his performances at the Copa América, where he was named player of the tournament, garnered interest from various clubs.

James Rodriguez of Colombia

Known for his exceptional playmaking and goal-scoring, Rodríguez first rose to prominence at FC Porto and AS Monaco, with his breakout coming during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot.

His success at Real Madrid, where he won multiple titles including the UEFA Champions League, further cemented his reputation for skillful play and creative vision.