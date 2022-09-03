Boca Juniors will visit Colon for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Colon will receive Boca Juniors for the Matchday 16 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

Locals are having a forgettable performance so far. They have barely had 4 wins so far this year, with 6 draws and 6 losses for a total of 18 points. They clearly need victories to be able to regain confidence, and a victory against Boca Juniors could be the key to reversing the situation.

On the side of the Ibarra team, the good results have allowed them to get closer to the first places. The performances are not yet entirely convincing, but little by little they have managed to improve certain aspects thanks to which they can now be considered one of the candidates to fight for the title.

Colon vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Colon will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 17 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, September 4 at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Barbados: 5:00 PM

Belize: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 11:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 5:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Colon vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Brazil: ESPN3, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital

International: Onefootball, Fanatiz International, AFA Play

Italy: YES, Only Calcium

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: ViX, Fanatiz Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International