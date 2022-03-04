Colorado Rapids will play against Atlanta United at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United will face each other this Saturday, March 5 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park in for the Matchday 2 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. In Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The start of the Colorado Rapids in this new MLS season has not been very auspicious. It was a tough loss to Los Angeles FC 3-0. In that game, the Rapids had only one effective shot on goal in 7 attempts. Colorado must improve a lot from what was their Matchday 1 debut.

Quite the opposite was the start of Atlanta United, who in their game corresponding to Matchday 1 beat Kansas City 3-1. Of course, they want to remain one of the leaders in MLS Zone A, and to do so they must win this Matchday 2 game.

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The confrontations between these two rivals have been few, and it seems that the Colorado Rapids have no luck against their rival in this Matchday 2: they played each other 3 times in the MLS, and they were all defeats. The last one was on April 28, 2019, obviously with a 1-0 win for Atlanta United.

How to watch or live stream Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United in the US

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: despite their bad start, Colorado Rapids are the favorite with 2.05 odds, while Atlanta United have 3.20. A tie would finish in a 3.60 payout.

BetMGM Colorado Rapids 2.05 Tie 3.60 Atlanta United 3.20

