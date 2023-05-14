A key member of the 2016 European Championship-winning side, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far racked up an incredible 198 international caps for his country. His participation on the Portugal national team has been as significant as his extraordinary talents and accomplishments.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will still be a part of the Portuguese national squad, but Roberto Martinez will certainly also be looking to the future. When it comes to the 38-year-old’s domestic situation, he has also undergone some changes. The experienced striker has now moved to the Middle East to play for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Considering his status as team captain and one of the best players of all time, Ronaldo’s friendships with his teammates are crucial to the team’s success on and off the field. Fans, however, are under the impression that the veteran superstar is not pleased with his Seleção colleague, Bernardo Silva.

What did Bernardo Silva say concerning Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following Bernardo Silva’s recent Ballon d’Or predictions, many have speculated that Ronaldo has unfollowed the midfielder on Instagram. The 28-year-old midfielder ignored his international colleague when asked who he thought should win the coveted prize.

“If [Eriling] Haaland wins the league and the Champions League, you can put him in the Ballon d’Or discussion, and you can also talk about Vinicius Jr. If Madrid win the Champions League, but in general, it is between [Lionel] Messi and the winner of the champions, and so far, I will give it to Messi”, the Manchester City midfielder recently told L’Equipe.

After reading the comments, many people realized that Ronaldo does not presently follow Silva on Twitter, despite the fact that he follows many of his other international teammates. It is not known if Ronaldo already followed Silva on the social networking app or not.