Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor his partner Georgina Rodriguez can seem to catch a break lately. There have been rumors that they are on the verge of breaking up, and now comes word that the Argentine model stands to make a staggering sum of money should she and the Al-Nassr star ever part ways.

After dating briefly in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for the long haul since 2017. The Argentinean influencer is the biological mother of two of the couple's five children.

Despite their prolonged relationship, they have yet to unite in marriage. Thus, when the pair plan to tie the wedding knot is a topic of constant public interest.

This has led to widespread speculation in recent weeks that the 38-year-old Al-Nassr captain has grown weary of his partner's antics and attitude and wants to end their relationship. Psychologist Quinton Aries recently appeared on the Portuguese TV program Noite das Estrelas, where he reportedly told viewers that the superstar's current behavior is not cheerful, leading to reports that the couple may be on the verge of splitting up.

How much money will Cristiano Ronaldo have to fork over to Georgina Rodriguez if they decide to call it quits?

However, Rodriguez has stated in the past that she already considers herself married to Ronaldo. The model stated this about her massively popular Netflix documentary 'I am Georgina': "I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me.

"He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

However, Rodriguez, as Ronaldo's long-term partner and the mother of his two children, would be entitled to a sizable settlement in the event of a breakup, as per Sportskeeda. If the couple ever breaks up, the Argentine-Spanish model would get more than 35% of Cristiano Ronaldo's wealth. According to Portuguese media, the superstar's projected net worth of over $1 billion might leave Rodriguez with a figure close to $350 million.