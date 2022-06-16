The CONCACAF Under-20 championships are the second-longest-running international association football competition in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean and the CONCACAF FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying tournament. When it was first started, there were several revisions to the tournament's structure.
The tournament proper is presently being played in four round-robin groups from which the top two teams from each group progress to a single-elimination final round. The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship will be held for the seventh time this year, and the 28th time if all periods are included.
At the same time, it will act as a stepping stone to the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Paris Olympics in 2024. Both San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa in Honduras will host the event starting from June 18 to July 3, 2022. The United States are the reigning champions, having won the 2018 edition, while the 2020 tournament was canceled owing to COVID-19.
2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Teams
Group E: United States, Cuba, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Group F: Mexico, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname
Group G: Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Aruba
Group H: Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda
2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Fixtures
Group Stage
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Cuba vs Canada
United States vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
Costa Rica vs Jamaica
Honduras vs Antigua and Barbuda
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Haiti vs Trinidad and Tobago
Mexico vs Suriname
El Salvador vs Guatemala
Panama vs Aruba
Monday, June 20, 2022
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba
Canada vs United States
Antigua and Barbuda vs Costa Rica
Jamaica vs Honduras
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Suriname vs Haiti
Trinidad and Tobago vs Mexico
Aruba vs El Salvador
Guatemala vs Panama
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Canada vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
United States vs Cuba
Jamaica vs Antigua and Barbuda
Honduras vs Costa Rica
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Trinidad and Tobago vs Suriname
Mexico vs Haiti
Guatemala vs Aruba
Panama vs El Salvador
Round of 16
June 25-26, 2022
Quarter-Finals
June 28-29, 2022
Semi-Finals
July 1, 2022
Final
July 3, 2022
2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Bracket
2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TV Channel
If you are in the United States, you can watch the CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022 on fuboTV.