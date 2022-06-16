The CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022 will take place this summer, from June 18 to July 3, 2022. Check out the schedule, key dates, format, bracket, teams, and how to watch it in the US.

The CONCACAF Under-20 championships are the second-longest-running international association football competition in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean and the CONCACAF FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying tournament. When it was first started, there were several revisions to the tournament's structure.

The tournament proper is presently being played in four round-robin groups from which the top two teams from each group progress to a single-elimination final round. The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship will be held for the seventh time this year, and the 28th time if all periods are included.

At the same time, it will act as a stepping stone to the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Paris Olympics in 2024. Both San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa in Honduras will host the event starting from June 18 to July 3, 2022. The United States are the reigning champions, having won the 2018 edition, while the 2020 tournament was canceled owing to COVID-19.

2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Teams

Group E: United States, Cuba, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group F: Mexico, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname

Group G: Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Aruba

Group H: Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda

2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Fixtures

Group Stage

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Cuba vs Canada

United States vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

Costa Rica vs Jamaica

Honduras vs Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Haiti vs Trinidad and Tobago

Mexico vs Suriname

El Salvador vs Guatemala

Panama vs Aruba

Monday, June 20, 2022

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba

Canada vs United States

Antigua and Barbuda vs Costa Rica

Jamaica vs Honduras

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Suriname vs Haiti

Trinidad and Tobago vs Mexico

Aruba vs El Salvador

Guatemala vs Panama

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Canada vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

United States vs Cuba

Jamaica vs Antigua and Barbuda

Honduras vs Costa Rica

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Trinidad and Tobago vs Suriname

Mexico vs Haiti

Guatemala vs Aruba

Panama vs El Salvador

Round of 16

June 25-26, 2022

Quarter-Finals

June 28-29, 2022

Semi-Finals

July 1, 2022

Final

July 3, 2022

2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Bracket

2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TV Channel

If you are in the United States, you can watch the CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022 on fuboTV.