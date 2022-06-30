The CONCACAF U20 Championship is the second longest association football event in the North and Central America region. As well as the qualification tournament for the FIFA U20 World Cup. Check out the complete list of all champions by year.

The CONCACAF U20 Championship is one of the largest international association football tournaments in the North America region. It also serves the purpose of the qualifying event for the FIFA U20 World Cup. However it wasn’t always likes this.

The tournament is presented in a four round-robin groups from which the top two teams of each qualified to a playoff final round. In this 28th edition of the tournament, the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship was held in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The current four teams that are qualified to the semifinals are the USMNT, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. From these teams only the USA and Honduras have won the tournament before at least once. Check out the full list of all champions by year below.

CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Winners: List of all champions by year

As 60 years have passed, the tournament has changed a lot. First it was a tournament divided into groups. Then for the 1998 edition, were divided into two groups of four, each group hosted by a separate nation until the 2007 tournament.

The CONCACAF region returned to a championship-style tournament in which all four semifinalists qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup since the 2009 edition of the tournament. As for the most championship winners, Mexico have the most with 13 titles. The second is the USA team with only 2 championship wins.