With the Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 champions crowned, the focus shifts to an interesting debate: which team boasts the most valuable squad?

The Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 have both reached their thrilling finals. In Europe, Spain emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious trophy with a series of impressive performances. Meanwhile, Argentina clinched the Copa America title for the second consecutive year, solidifying their dominance in the region.

With both teams featuring world-class talent, the debate now turns to which squad is the most valuable. We’ll take a closer look at each roster, examining player market values, recent performances, and overall impact to determine which champion holds the higher value in the world of soccer.

While both Spain and Argentina boast rosters packed with elite talent, one team stands out slightly above the other. Despite the overall star power on both sides, a closer look reveals a narrow edge for one of these champions.

Of course, one thinks having Lionel Messi would give Argentina the upper hand in terms of squad value. However, according to Transfermarkt, it’s actually Spain who boast the most valuable lineup. Despite Messi’s strength, the Spanish squad edges out Argentina in terms of overall market value.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on in the second half against Ecuador during an International Friendly match at Soldier Field on June 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Spain’s most valuable players

With a squad valued at over €965 millon, the Spanish national team features several standout players who significantly contribute to their high market value. Here are the top five most valuable members of the Spanish roster:

Rodri (Manchester City) – €120 millon

(Manchester City) – €120 millon Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – €90 millon

(Barcelona) – €90 millon Pedri (Barcelona) – €80 millon

(Barcelona) – €80 millon Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – €60 millon

(Athletic Bilbao) – €60 millon Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) – €50 millon

Rodri of Spain celebrates after the team’s victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Spain and Germany at Stuttgart Arena on July 05, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Argentina’s most valuable players

The Argentina squad that triumphed in the Copa America 2024 boasts a total value of just over €800 millon. Leading the team in terms of market value is their top scorer, Lautaro Martinez. Here’s a closer look to the top five most valuable players in Argentina’s roster:

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – €110 millon

(Inter Milan) – €110 millon Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) – €90 millon

(Manchester City) – €90 millon Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – €75 millon

(Chelsea) – €75 millon Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) – €75 millon

(Liverpool) – €75 millon Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – €60 millon