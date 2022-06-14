Costa Rica and New Zealand were playing for the last place to be in Qatar 2022. Finally, the Costa Rican team was the one who obtained their place in Qatar. Find here the highlights and goals.

Costa Rica and New Zealand played the second of the playoffs between teams from two different Confederations (the first was on Monday June 13 between Australia and Peru, which ended in favor of the oceanic team). Finally, Costa Rica were the winners and will be the last team to go to Qatar.

The first half was totally exciting, in which the two took risks and went to the front. Very different from the game between Peruvians and Australians in which absolute respect was the constant of the game and that is why there were very few goal situations. After 2 minutes Joel Campbell scored 1-0 for his team and from there New Zealand became owners of the ball generating some clear situations, and even scoring a goal in the 38th minute, later invalidated by the VAR.

At 68 minutes again through VAR, New Zealand, who until then controlled the ball but without being deep, were left with 10 players due to the expulsion of Barbarouses. New Zealanders continued to search, albeit with fewer and fewer ideas. And when he was able to generate some clear scoring situation, Keylor Navas responded in the best way giving the "Ticos" a long-suffering victory and the last place in Qatar.

Joel Campbell scored the 1-0 for Costa Rica

VAR overrides New Zealand goal for foul

Barbarouses receives red card

Keylor Navas saves Costa Rica