Australia and Peru will clash today at the Al Rayyan Stadium for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. Find here the start time and how to watch or live stream online free this Inter-Confederation Playoff game in different parts of the world.

One of the last two berths left for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be decided today at the Al Rayyan Stadium. Australia and Peru will face each other in an exciting match that will decide the future of one of this national teams. Check out here the kick-off time of this Inter-Confederation Playoff match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV.

The Socceroos managed to beat the United Arab Emirates last week to reach this stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Australian national team coached by Graham Arnold are only one win away from clinching a spot in Qatar 2022.

Peru, on the other hand, earned their place in this Inter-Confederation Playoff game by finishing fifth in the South American World Cup qualifiers, behind Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. The national team led by Ricardo Gareca defeated New Zealand 1-0 on June 5 in an international friendly.

Australia vs Peru: Kick-off time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Tuesday)

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Fiji: 3:00 AM (Tuesday)

France: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Tuesday)

Peru: 1:00 PM

Solomon Islands: 4:00 AM (Tuesday)

South Sudan: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sudan: 8:00 PM

US: 2:00 PM (ET)

Australia vs Peru: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TNT Sports

Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10

Canada: TSN5, TSN App, TSN1, TSN.ca

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Peru: Movistar Play, Latina Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TDP

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

US: FuboTV, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

