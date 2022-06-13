One of the last two berths left for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be decided today at the Al Rayyan Stadium. Australia and Peru will face each other in an exciting match that will decide the future of one of this national teams. Check out here the kick-off time of this Inter-Confederation Playoff match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV.
The Socceroos managed to beat the United Arab Emirates last week to reach this stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Australian national team coached by Graham Arnold are only one win away from clinching a spot in Qatar 2022.
Peru, on the other hand, earned their place in this Inter-Confederation Playoff game by finishing fifth in the South American World Cup qualifiers, behind Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. The national team led by Ricardo Gareca defeated New Zealand 1-0 on June 5 in an international friendly.
Australia vs Peru: Kick-off time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Tuesday)
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Fiji: 3:00 AM (Tuesday)
France: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Tuesday)
Peru: 1:00 PM
Solomon Islands: 4:00 AM (Tuesday)
South Sudan: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sudan: 8:00 PM
US: 2:00 PM (ET)
Australia vs Peru: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TNT Sports
Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10
Canada: TSN5, TSN App, TSN1, TSN.ca
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Peru: Movistar Play, Latina Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TDP
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
US: FuboTV, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
How to watch Australia vs Peru anywhere
