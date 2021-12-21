The mighty Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon enjoys every kind of experience his life as a professional soccer player gives to him. Right now he helps his native club Parma to come back to Serie A, but after that, he could consider having one ultimate challenge on the American continent.

Gianluigi Buffon has had a rollercoaster career: excellent experiences and good memories, but also sour times with blood and tears included. It could be said that with 43 years old, there are very few things he still has to try on soccer. Maybe conquering another continent and league as MLS or Liga MX?

For sure, Gigi would be remembered as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. Lev Yashin, Gordon Banks, Peter Schmeichel, Jorge Campos, Iker Casillas: the Italian can stare right into the eyes of all these soccer legends.

Buffon has won a FIFA World Cup in 2006 and basically every single local tournament with Juventus. He has tried the bitter taste of being a runner-up of the two European soccer top tournaments: the Eurocup and the UEFA Champions League. Also, he has played twice in Italian second division, even when he already was a star (right now he helps Parma, the club in which he was born, to come back to Serie A). What experience could represent a brand new challenge for his career?

Could it be possible to have Gianluigi Buffon on the MLS?

On an interview with Barcelona's and Bulgaria's superstar Hristo Stoichkov, Gigi admited that the experience of crossing the ocean to be part of the MLS, or even the Liga MX, is something he would consider to spend the last days of his career.

"(Playing in the United States or Mexico) All of them are experiences that I would be pleased to have for the last days of my career", Gigi said. What he does not have still clear is if this adventure could be inside or outside the field, as a manager or as a directing.

However, Buffon has something clear: he is on mission right now, a special one. He does not want to leave Italy until his beloved Parma returns to Italian First Division (Serie A). After that, it could be possible to enjoy the mighty Azzurro goalkeeper on the American continent.