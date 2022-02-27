Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to help Manchester United to avoid plunging into an abyss this season. As a result, he has now been encouraged to put an end to his phenomenal career while still being on top.

Although he started the season well at Manchester United and scored several important goals for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo has been totally unrecognizable in the team where he was supposed to experience his second youth. The 37-year-old forward has only scored one goal since December, and he has missed vast 100 percent goalscoring opportunities.

His unexpected dip in form is the latest proof of how catastrophic the season has been for the Portuguese, adding to the claims that he is finally showing his age. According to the renowned portal Whoscored.com, during the 2021-22 campaign, CR7 has an average score of 6.93.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star is sitting in the eighth position in the ratings, with players such as Phil Jones, Scott McTominay, and Fred placed above him. In total, in the Premier League, there are 68 better-ranked players. Another interesting data is that Ronaldo is the player who has been caught offside most this season (25 times).

Ronaldo urged to consider hanging up his boots anytime soon

Considering the Portuguese veteran's neverending struggles, Frank Leboeuf, a former Chelsea defender, has advised the Manchester United star to consider retiring soon: "Do you know what? I believe there comes a period when you must consider, 'What do I want to do with my life and my career?"

"And perhaps it's time for Cristiano Ronaldo, as he nears the conclusion of his career, to ponder and debate with himself, as well as possibly certain members of his family, what he needs to do for the rest of his career if there is a future. I'm not going to sit here and feel sorry for Ronaldo because he's been at the top for so long.

"I don't want him to play like any other player. For a long time, he's been a standout player. I would rather he ended his career at the top than attempt to continue for another two or three years and not be great he was," the French sports commentator told ESPN.