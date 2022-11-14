Things are not working for Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United. After a rough 2022, it has been reported that Jorge Mendes, his agent, is set to offer him to another Premier League club soon.

For nobody's surprise, Cristiano Ronaldo is living the most difficult moment in his career with his club. After a rough 2022 with Manchester United, it has been reported tat Jorge Mendes, his agent, wants him out of the Red Devils and is set to offer the striker to another Premier League club very soon.

These last days have been waful for Cristiano Ronaldo and his relationship with Manchester United. The Portuguese showed recently that he is not comfortable with the team by saying some controversial thoughts he has, which of course were not well taken by the team.

His return has not been the best and that's why he asked the club to leave in summer. Unfortunately, he was unable to find a good landing spot in the last transfer market, but now his agent is working to do it and will offer Cristiano Ronaldo to another Premier League club in winter.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent will offer the Portuguese to another Premier League club in winter

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, fans were thrilled to see him succeed with the club. Unfortunately, he didn't live up to the expectations and problems are the only thing that he has brought to Old Trafford.

After several discussions with Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's coach, the Dutch manager decided to sit him. Of course this was not well taken by Cristiano Ronaldo, who showed his anger multiple times throughout the season.

During the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was looking for another team that could give him the starting job. He didn't find any and he had to stay in Manchester United and accept the backup role for the rest of the season.

Of course he is not happy, but neither his agent. Jorge Mendes, who represents Cristiano Ronaldo, still thinks he is a very valuable card in the transfer market, so he wants him out of Manchester United in order to play more somewhere else.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Jorge Mendes will go to London in order to offer Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea. This would be the second time the agent wants the Portuguese with the Blues, as it was reported that last summer he also gave them the opportunity to sign the striker.

When Mendes offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, who then coached the team, was the main roadblock as he didn't consider the Portuguese as the best option for them in that moment.

Of course this offer doesn't mean that Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Chelsea next year, but it is the first move by Jorge Mendes to get the player out of Manchester United as soon as possible.