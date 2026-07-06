Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shows gift sent by Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can only meet at the 2026 World Cup final, their loving partners have connected as Georgina Rodriguez sent Antonela Roccuzzo a present.

While all the eyes are set on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup, their partners made waves as Antonela Roccuzzo posted on her social media after Georgina Rodriguez sent her a special gift.

Although Messi’s potential path in the 2026 World Cup and Ronaldo, Portugal’s path to the final can only cross in the biggest stage, Messi‘s wife and Ronaldo’s fiancee are making business collabs in the meantime.

As Roccuzzo made clear in a post on her Instagram Stories, Rodriguez sent Antonela several pieces from the latest collection of her clothing brand, Mimoa. Roccuzzo thanked her for the gift with a kind message. “Thank you so much. Everything is beautiful. I wish you all the success in the world,” Roccuzzo’s post read. Rodrigues reposted the story on her own personal account, as well.

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Antonela Roccuzzo posted on her Instagram stories to thank Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Roccuzzo’s friendship

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1994, Georgina Rodriguez holds dual Argentine and Spanish citizenship. However, her background and roots make it easy to see why she and Roccuzzo (Argentinian, as well) get along despite the constant rivalry their husbands/partners have found themselves in throughout their careers.

Although Messi and Ronaldo have also shown plenty of respect for one another, their fanbases are constantly at each other’s throats. As for Roccuzzo and Rodriguez, both are social media influencers, but their fandoms can coexist in peace and harmony.

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Moreover, gestures like Georgina’s latest gift to Antonela make that much easier. As for Ronaldo and Messi, it would likely take them playing together on the same team to bring their fans together. Unfortunately, that seems nearly impossible with both of them in the latter stages of their careers.