Manchester United continue to go through a rough patch and are unlikely to reach the top 4 by the end of the season. That's terrible news for Cristiano Ronaldo's bank account.

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroic homecoming hasn't gone the way he planned. Even after sacking Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Manchester United continue to struggle and they're not likely to reach the EPL's top 4 by the end of the season.

The Red Devils have failed to be at their best and spending big bucks has done little to ease their woes. Needless to say, that has taken a toll on the club's finances and its plans for the upcoming campaigns.

Moreover, Man United's failure to reach a top-4 berth by the end of the season could also mean trouble for Ronaldo, whose salary could be docked by as much as 25% for the following season.

Cristiano's Wages Could Plummet By 25% If Man United Fail To Make The Top 4

"Cristiano Ronaldo will have his £385,000 a week salary docked by 25 per cent next season should Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to reports," stated the Daily Mail.

"That would mean Ronaldo's £385,000 a week wage will dip below the £300,000 mark to £288,000 a week - which would be the lowest wage salary the 36-year-old has earned in some years," the report added.

Notably, Ronaldo had already agreed to lower his salary demands from £500,000 per week just to secure a move back to Old Trafford. Now, this could seal his departure from the Theatre of Dreams once again.

Ronaldo Could Leave Man United If They Don't Qualify For The UCL

"SunSport understands that there have been talks this week between Ronaldo’s representatives and Richard Arnold who will become the club’s new Chief Executive at the start of next month," reported the Sun.

"The Ronaldo camp are concerned at the way the club is going with the team currently standing in seventh place in the Premier League," the report added. "Ronaldo, who is 37 next month, is intent on continuing playing until he is 40 but wants to end his career as a winner and right now there is little chance of that happening at United."

Ronaldo has been one of the few bright spots for Man United this season when healthy. But he's not getting any younger and his desire to compete at the highest level could drive him away from his beloved club again.