Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer be in one of the top five European leagues, but just like Lionel Messi, the Portuguese superstar continues to be one of the most popular soccer players on Earth.

The 38-year-old shocked everyone by joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in January, becoming the first world-renowned player to leave the Old Continent for the Saudi Pro League.

But since then, fans started to pay more attention to this competition while other stars decided to follow in the striker’s footsteps by moving to the Gulf State. Ronaldo continues to be an interesting character for the soccer community, which is why his recent interview with a lie detector gave a lot to talk about.

Will Portugal win the World Cup? Lie detector exposes Ronaldo

In a question and ask he shared on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo was exposed by the lie detector when asked whether he thought Portugal would win the World Cup. Ronaldo said yes, but his answer was detected as a lie. Then he joked the machine was “pessimistic.”

Would Ronaldo trade all his Champions League winning medals for a World Cup?

Another question related to the World Cup went viral on social media. When asked whether he would trade all his Champions League winning medals for the World Cup trophy, he said no. This time, the machine said he was telling the truth.

How many Champions League has Ronaldo won?

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League on five occasions. His first medal came with Manchester United in 2008, while the other four were at Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).