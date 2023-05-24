In January Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world by moving to Saudi Arabia in what is the tail end of a great career, his contract was anything but tail end, netting the Portuguese superstar $220.16 million per season.

While the arrival of CR7 has not caused a gigantic shift in interest in the Saudi League, many have turned to the tools of social media to keep up with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star. Nonetheless, Ronaldo has kept his promise to be an ambassador to the Saudi League and help gain it notoriety.

In a recent interview with SSC of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is a champion of the league, and the huge ambitions Saudi Arabia has for the sport of Football (Soccer).

Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi League

“We are much better, and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better… Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country have amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion.”

Since his arrival Cristiano Ronaldo has matched his big contract with goals by netting 14 goals in 15 matches in the Saudi League, Al- Nassr are second and three points behind first place Al-Ittihad.