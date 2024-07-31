Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t just focused on his football career with Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian Pro League; he’s also branching out into new ventures beyond the pitch. The global star is making headlines for his expanding interests outside of football, marking a significant shift in his off-field pursuits.
While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo is making a major play in the video game industry. The football star has made a substantial investment in UFL, a new title poised to challenge established giants like EA Sports FC and eFootball. Ronaldo’s involvement is generating significant buzz, positioning UFL as a serious competitor in the gaming world.
What will distinguish UFL from other football games? The game promises to stand out with its commitment to regularly updated ratings, ensuring that it closely mirrors real-life football dynamics as accurately as possible. This dedication to ongoing improvements aims to deliver a more authentic and immersive experience for players.
Stryker Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov reveald key details about the videogame upcoming soon:
“The player ratings will be updated on a very regular basis, so they will always be live ratings. Once a month, we will be changing the parameters of all the players in the transfer market. For example, if you buy Kevin De Bruyne – after a month, his parameters will change based on how he’s performed in real life.”
Lionel Messi ranks in the top 5
One of the most striking revelations about the upcoming video game UFL is its current Top 5 ranking. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo is absent from this list, while Lionel Messi holds the number 5 spot. This ranking underscores Messi’s prominent position within the game’s roster.
UFL’s Top 10 rankings unveiled
- 1 – Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Overall 91
- 2 – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Overall 91
- 3 – Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Overall 91
- 4 – Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Overall 91
- 5 – Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Overall 91
- 6 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Overall 91
- 7 – Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Overall 91
- 8 – Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Overall 91
- 9 – Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Overall 90
- 10 – Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Overall 90