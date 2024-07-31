As UFL's release approaches, Ronaldo and Messi shine in the rankings with other football stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t just focused on his football career with Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian Pro League; he’s also branching out into new ventures beyond the pitch. The global star is making headlines for his expanding interests outside of football, marking a significant shift in his off-field pursuits.

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo is making a major play in the video game industry. The football star has made a substantial investment in UFL, a new title poised to challenge established giants like EA Sports FC and eFootball. Ronaldo’s involvement is generating significant buzz, positioning UFL as a serious competitor in the gaming world.

What will distinguish UFL from other football games? The game promises to stand out with its commitment to regularly updated ratings, ensuring that it closely mirrors real-life football dynamics as accurately as possible. This dedication to ongoing improvements aims to deliver a more authentic and immersive experience for players.

Stryker Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov reveald key details about the videogame upcoming soon:

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

“The player ratings will be updated on a very regular basis, so they will always be live ratings. Once a month, we will be changing the parameters of all the players in the transfer market. For example, if you buy Kevin De Bruyne – after a month, his parameters will change based on how he’s performed in real life.”

Lionel Messi ranks in the top 5

One of the most striking revelations about the upcoming video game UFL is its current Top 5 ranking. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo is absent from this list, while Lionel Messi holds the number 5 spot. This ranking underscores Messi’s prominent position within the game’s roster.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after kicking the game winning goal during the second half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

UFL’s Top 10 rankings unveiled