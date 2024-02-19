Before the Saudi Pro League game against Al Fateh, Al-Nassr‘s U-13 team was honored by the club for winning the Arab league in its division. That let Cristiano Ronaldo see his son on the field, as Cristiano Jr. entered the pitch before kickoff with the rest of his teammates.

While Al-Nassr applauded the U-13 squad that entered the field as a reward for their success, Cristiano Jr. walked next to other youngsters who were greeting the senior players.

Curiously, the youngster didn’t approach his father to shake hands, which is why Ronaldo appeared to scold his son. The truth is there were other kids in between, and perhaps Cristiano Jr. felt shy about greeting his father in front of so many people. However, both father and son look happy in Riyadh.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I feel very comfortable, and I adapted very quickly. I enjoyed this season a lot,” said Cristiano Jr. in a video posted by Al-Nassr’s social media team.

Ronaldo scores the same night his son is honored by Al-Nassr

After the well-deserved recognition for the youth team by the fans and senior players, Al-Nassr went on to beat Al Fateh 2-1 with a goal by Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar scored the first of the night only 17 minutes into the match, with Otavio scoring the winner in the second half as Salem Al-Najdi had tied after 29′.

With 21 goals in 19 games, Ronaldo is the Saudi Pro League top scorer this season. He also ranks second in assists with 9, but his team is seven points shy of leaders Al-Hilal after 20 rounds.

Al-Nassr return to action on Wednesday, February 21, when they welcome Al Feiha to Al-Awwal Stadium in the return leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16. Luis Castro’s team leads 1-0 on aggregate thanks to a late winner by Ronaldo in the first leg.