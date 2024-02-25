Cristiano Ronaldo has been unstoppable with Al Nassr in the 2023-2024 season. The star from Portugal is looking for redemption after a first semester in which he couldn’t hoist any trophy.

Now, Al Nassr are chasing Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and have already qualified for the quarterfinals in the AFC Champions League. A title seems to be closer for CR7.

It’s important to remember that, in an incredible achievement, Cristiano Ronaldo was the top scorer worldwide in 2023 with 54 goals over names such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Al Shabab

This Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 21st minute of the game between Al Nassr and Al Shabab. He converted a penalty kick and now has 22 goals in the Saudi Pro League.

He leads the table of top scorers in a great race with Aleksandar Mitrovic. Overall, CR7 has 877 goals in his professional career. It’s fair enough to say he could get to 900 before the end of the season.

Furthermore, in an amazing record, Cristiano has scored 750 goals in club competitions. Enjoy the Siuuuuuuuu by the man who’s leading a soccer revolution in Saudi Arabia.