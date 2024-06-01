Cristiano Ronaldo has decided his next step before retirement. Big news for Saudi Arabia and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo just finished another bittersweet campaign with Al Nassr. Although the Portuguese legend got the single-season record for most goals in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with 35, it wasn’t enough to hoist a trophy.

Al Hilal dominated the local tournament and also defeated Al Nassr in a thrilling King’s Cup final. Meanwhile, in the AFC Champions League, CR7 and his teammates were surprisingly eliminated by Al Ain.

Cristiano is 39-years old and, considering the frustration he expressed on the field with no titles to show for, many fans started to wonder if his future in Saudi Arabia could be in jeopardy. Now, there’s an answer to solve the mystery.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Saudi Arabia?

No. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo will look for redemption in Saudi Arabia as he plans to fulfill his promise of giving the club many titles.

“Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club also next season. No doubts, no change of plan for the Portuguese star.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has a valid contract with Al Nassr until the summer of 2025 and at least that final year is absolutely certain in Saudi Arabia. Of course, the big question is what will happen next. A new club or retirement.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 893 goals in his career. In a historic moment, the 900 goals are now within reach before the 2024 UEFA Euro with Portugal. It could be a massive scenario to achieve that.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”