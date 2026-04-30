Cristiano Ronaldo matches Real Madrid’s longest league winning streak record with Al Nassr

Al Nassr secured a 2-0 win over Al Ahli, moving Cristiano Ronaldo one step closer to his first title in Saudi Arabia. The victory also marks a personal milestone for the Portuguese superstar, as he matched the longest league winning streak of his career, obtained while playing for Real Madrid.

While Al Nassr are currently riding a 16-game winning streak, Ronaldo has been on the pitch for 12 of those consecutive victories. This matches his personal record of 12 straight league wins set with Real Madrid during the 2014-15 season, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Ronaldo will have the chance to set a new personal best when Al Nassr face fourth-place Al Qadsiyiah on Sunday, May 3. A win in this crucial fixture, combined with favorable results in Al Hilal’s and Al Ahli’s games, could virtually seal the Saudi Pro League title for Cristiano and company.

Advertisement

A multi-title pursuit

Al Nassr are enjoying a dominant campaign that could see Ronaldo claim his first major trophies since arriving in Saudi Arabia. However, the club’s success isn’t limited to domestic play.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal vs Al Ahli. (Getty Images)

They have also reached the final of the AFC Champions League Two, where Al Nassr are scheduled to face Japan’s Gamba Osaka for the continental trophy on Saturday, May 16.

Advertisement

The race to 1,000 goals and the Golden Boot

On an individual level, Ronaldo continues to defy age. His strike against Al Ahli was the 970th goal of his career, leaving him just 30 goals shy of becoming the first player in soccer history to reach the legendary 1,000-goal milestone.

Despite his prolific form, the race for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot remains a steep climb. Ronaldo currently has 25 goals this season, trailing both Ivan Toney (27 goals) and Julian Quiñones (28 goals) with only four games left on the schedule.