Cristiano Ronaldo asks for stricter consequences for players who disrespect referees in SPL

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 970th career goal on Wednesday to lead Al Nassr to a crucial 2-0 win over Al Ahli, moving his side within striking distance of the league title. However, the match was overshadowed by pre-game friction, as Al Ahli players recently suggested that Al Nassr and Ronaldo are receiving favorable treatment from referees.

Following the final whistle, Ronaldo spoke with his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand on the pitch. The Portuguese superstar used the moment to advocate for greater disciplinary measures against those who undermine the league’s officials.

“I think, as I said before, they should respect the league more. The players who make posts on Facebook or Instagram about the referees and speak poorly about the league should be banned,” Ronaldo told Ferdinand. “Like in the Premier League, if you speak about the referees, you get punished. I think we should do it here because if not, the league is not going to grow”.

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The root of the conflict

The atmosphere at the stadium was charged due to a series of complaints from the Al Ahli camp. Following a controversial 1-1 draw against Al Fayha earlier this month, star striker Ivan Toney slammed the officiating, implying that the league was doing everything possible to help Al Nassr secure the championship.

«سأتحدث في نهاية الموسم عن أمور كثير حقيقية»

«أنا أول من جاء إلى هذا الدوري والبقية جاءوا بسببي»

«يجب عليهم احترام الحكام، حتى إن أخطؤوا أحيانًا فهم بشر ويخطئون»



كريستيانو رونالدو في لقائه مع @rioferdy5 في أحدث حلقات ⁧#ريو_جاي 🎙️



تابع الحلقة كاملة على منصات «ثمانية» 📲💥 pic.twitter.com/sZRvgJurJJ — رياضة ثمانية (@thmanyahsports) April 30, 2026

Al Ahli’s Galeno was even more direct, stating that Al Nassr and Ronaldo are being favored in the title race. The Brazilian later took to X (formerly Twitter) to post: “They want to hand the trophy to one person,” a clear jab at the Al Nassr captain.

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The club itself took the unusual step of issuing an official statement condemning the refereeing in the Al Fayha match. Al Ahli demanded a full review of match footage and VAR communications, along with a formal explanation for several controversial decisions.

Al Nassr’s path to the title

The victory over Al Ahli leave Al Nassr in a commanding position at the top of the table with 79 points, maintaining a comfortable eight-point cushion over Al Hilal, who still have a game in hand. With only four matches remaining, Jorge Jesus’ men must now navigate a challenging final stretch of the season.

Their gauntlet begins with a high-stakes clash against fourth-place Al Qadsiah, followed by a matchup with Al Shabab in 12th. The season will then build toward a massive title-decider against second-place Al Hilal before Al Nassr officially concludes their campaign with a season finale against Damac.