Cristiano Ronaldo takes a shot at Al Ahli after Al Nassr’s win in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to a pivotal 2-0 victory over Al Ahli, moving the Portuguese star one step closer to his first trophy in Saudi Arabia. The matchup was fueled by pre-game tension after Al Ahli stars Galeno and Ivan Toney suggested that Al Nassr and Ronaldo are being favored in the title race. Following the final whistle, the Al Nassr captain addressed the controversy directly.

“I don’t think this is good for the league. Everyone complains. Everyone is doing more than they should. This is football, not war,” Ronaldo told Canal GOAT in his post-match interview. “Everyone wants to win, but not everything is allowed… Many players complain, post on Instagram, Facebook. They talk about referees, the league, the project. I don’t think that’s good. That’s not the goal of the league”.

Ronaldo’s remarks were a clear response to Al Ahli’s public frustrations. Following a controversial 1-1 draw against Al Fayha earlier in the season, the club filed an official complaint regarding the officiating, while several players took aim at the league’s organization through social media.

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Merih Demiral joins the fray

The tension didn’t subside after the game. Al Ahli center-back Merih Demiral echoed his teammates’ sentiments, doubling down on claims that the league is tilting the scales in favor of Ronaldo’s side.

🎙️ Merih Demiral on how the Saudi league is rigged for Ronaldo to win:



“The refereeing is crazy, I swear to God… look at my leg. decisions always go in favour of Al-Nassr. Every season they’re pushed towards titles. It’s unbelievable, honestly.” pic.twitter.com/5bQ54w4yFB — MC (@CrewsMat10) April 29, 2026

“They are helping Al Nassr so that they can win the league. This is a disgrace,” the Turkish defender told reporters. “Al Ahli doesn’t need help to achieve anything. Thank God I’m with Al Ahli”.

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Al Nassr closing in on the Championship

This victory marks a massive step forward for Al Nassr as they navigate a grueling gauntlet against their top competitors. After taking down third-place Al Ahli, they move on to face fourth-place Al Qadsiah before a showdown with second-place Al Hilal.

With this win, Ronaldo and company sit atop of the Saudi Pro League with 79 points, holding an eight-point lead over Al Hilal (who currently have a game in hand).