Cristiano Ronaldo may want out of Manchester United, five destinations if the superstar decides to walk in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo likes the spotlight, everyone knows that, and his return to Manchester United was a promise that the club and player would be competing at the highest level. That has not happened as the Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League and only one game above .500.

A report in The Sun surfaced yesterday that Cristiano Ronaldo could ask to leave Manchester United at the end of the season if the club does not qualify to next year's Champions League. While it may seem a bit premature, United could still finish in Champions League positions or make a run in the current Champions League, Ronaldo has been nothing but a success since his return to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 9 goals in 12 matches for the club since his return and at 36, Ronaldo still has it and that is why 5 clubs are interested in signing him if he does leave Manchester United according to The Sun.

Real Madrid

While this one may be far-fetched, it could be one final slap in the face of Real Madrid to Barcelona if Ronaldo would return for one last dance at the Bernabeu. While Ronaldo may not be a starter every match, he would most likely see more silverware than at United.

PSG

Because why not? PSG with Kylian Mbappe certainly leaving would love to field a team with Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar, arguably the three best players in the world. PSG has interest in Ronaldo, but things would really need to properly align.

Sporting

Ronaldo’s first club and a team the superstar has said he’d like to play for once again. Sporting would be a step down in the spotlight of European soccer, but Ronaldo would provide a much-needed hike in viewership of the Portuguese league.

MLS

Inter Miami would be the most likely destination, but that club is a mess, but the Los Angeles Galaxy has always been interested in Ronaldo or a move to NYCFC or LAFC would fit like a glove. If Ronaldo were to go to MLS he would choose exactly where he’d want to play.