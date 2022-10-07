A rich ieds is reportedly interested in Cristiano Ronaldo's talents, which might provide an exit strategy for him from Manchester United. This transfer would allow him to reconnect with a former Old Trafford colleague.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is in jeopardy once again, with reports indicating that Manchester United are prepared to let him depart in the next January transfer window. At Old Trafford, the veteran has had a tough time breaking into the starting lineup this season.

Last Sunday, he sat out the tough Manchester derby loss to Manchester City on the bench. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Portugal international, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the player was "happy" and "trained well".

Ronaldo's camp and the team turned down the one serious offer they got this summer from a club in Saudi Arabia despite the player's public desire to leave. However, club insiders claim that it is still uncertain how much interest there would be in the 37-year-old in the next January transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Turkey in January?

It has been reported by the Turkish news outlet Fotomac that in January, Turkish side Galatasaray would do their best in an effort to pry the Portuguese star away from Old Trafford. The article claims the club's CEO Erden Timur has been in frequent touch with the superstar's agents over a possible winter transfer.

It is also believed that the Turkish giants have the financial resources to easily pay his massive salary. Then, if you care about talent, Galatasaray has a team that will make you green with envy. And because Juan Mata signed for the club for nothing this summer, Ronaldo could finally get to play alongside an old friend.

Unfortunately for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Galatasaray ended in 13th place in the Super Lig in 2021-22, therefore they didn't qualify for any European competitions. In spite of that, the likes of Lucas Torreira, Juan Mata, and Mauro Icardi have already signed for Gala this season, bolstering the roster at Nef Stadium.

A huge victory, though, would be to sign Ronaldo away from the Red Devils. Until this season, the 37-year-old forward has never played in the UEFA Europa League since the UEFA Champions League has always been his first priority.