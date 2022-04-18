Even though most Argentines will always choose Lionel Messi over any other player on the planet, there are also some exceptions. As a matter of fact, an Argentina international has called Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest of all time.

Despite they changed teams in the summer hoping to have a year to remember, the 2021-22 season has not been easy for Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo, as both have failed to get past the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

PSG and Manchester United have fallen short of expectations this campaign, something that has certainly had an impact on the two superstars in question. While Messi has even been booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans, Ronaldo's future has been put into question with the imminent arrival of Erik ten Hag as the new boss.

Besides, neither of them is getting any younger and people are starting to feel their best days are way past them. However, they continue to be regarded as two of the best players of all time - although an Argentina international revealed he considers the Portuguese legend the greatest player ever.

Argentina international calls Ronaldo GOAT over Messi

Manchester United's 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday will live long in Alejandro Garnacho's memory. Not only he was included in the matchday squad and made it to the bench, but Cristiano Ronaldo also gifted him the match ball after scoring a hat-trick.

It was certainly an unforgettable moment for the Madrid-born teenager, who later showed on Instagram his admiration for the 37-year-old megastar. "Greatest of all times... Dream big, guys," Garnacho wrote in a post that includes three pictures of him with Ronaldo.

Garnacho's IG post draws reactions from Ronaldo, Kun Aguero

The fact that he called Ronaldo the GOAT has sparked some controversy in Argentina, as it didn't sit well with those who believe that Messi or even Diego Armando Maradona deserve to be regarded as such.

Sergio Aguero was one of the first to react to Garnacho's statement. "That's because you have yet to play with the best," the Man City legend wrote while tagging longtime friend Messi. Ronaldo didn't overlook the post either, although his reaction was a simple emoji - which has nevertheless received over 100,000 likes.

2022 has already been quite special for Garnacho. Not only he had the chance to meet and train with Lionel Messi - whom he also praised during his first Argentina call-up in March - but he also gets to do the same thing almost every day with Ronaldo.