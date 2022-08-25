Cristiano Ronaldo is having a rough time at Manchester United. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, one of his Portuguese teammates talked about what is going on with their captain and is not worried about his moment at the Red Devils.

The most interesting story in soccer this summer of 2022 is the one that involves Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United's striker is not having a great time at his club and with Qatar 2022 weeks away from starting there are lots of doubts about his performance. But one of his Portuguese teammates is not worried about his moment and trust that he will lead them in November.

The 2022 summer transfer window has been very exciting, but not for Cristiano Ronaldo, After a year at Old Trafford, the forward reportedly asked for a move to another team, especially one that plays the Champions League. Those attitudes led him to be severely criticized by his club's teammates, soccer legends and, of course, the fans.

But in the Portuguese national team things are different. His compatriots trust Cristiano Ronaldo and what he is capable of. The captain has proved he is a true competitor and that he will do whatever it takes to win the FIFA World Cup, which could be his last time playing this tournament.

Joao Felix doesn't doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo will have a great FIFA World Cup

Portugal is set to be one of the toughest contestants for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar. The European squad has one of the best squads for the tournament, with two great forwards such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

The Atletico Madrid future star is having a great moment with the Colchoneros, but his Portuguese partner is not having the same luck. Despite this tough situation, Joao Felix trust Cristiano Ronaldo and what he could do in Qatar 2022.

"Cristiano is always Cristiano, even if he is not playing. It's a honor for us to have him in the team. Even if he is 38, it's always good for us to count on him. I think that the fact the team Manchester (United) is not doing well, that will not affect our National team and we'll have a great World Cup", said Joao Felix to ESPN.