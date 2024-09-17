Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro

Trending topics:
Following the news of Luis Castro's departure as coach of Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a message.

Friendly match between Al-Nassr FC 1-1 Inter Milan at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan.
© ImagoFriendly match between Al-Nassr FC 1-1 Inter Milan at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan.

By Matías Persuh

Luis Castro’s departure as head coach of Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League caused a stir both within and outside the club. On this occasion, it was none other than Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo who took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his coach.

On his official Instagram account, CR7 posted a photo together with the Al Nassr squad, accompanied by the caption, ‘Obrigado por tudo, Mister. Thank you for everything.’

It’s worth noting that the Portuguese coach had been in charge of the team for the past 14 months. Today, the news of his departure from the Saudi club was announced, and the team is already in the process of urgently seeking a replacement.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Castro Al Nassr.

Official statement from Al Nassr

The Saudi Pro League has completed 3 matchdays, with Al Nassr securing just one win and two draws. Following this performance and their recent loss in the final against Al Hilal, the Al Nassr management has decided to part ways with head coach Luis Castro and is now focusing on finding a potential successor to lead the team and manage Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a special statement, Al Nassr expressed their gratitude to the Portuguese coach and his staff for their time and contributions:

“Al Nassr can announce that Head Coach Luis Castro has left the Club. Everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Luis and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 14 months, wishing them the best of luck for the future,” read a club statement released on social media.

Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

