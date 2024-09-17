Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro

Following the news of Luis Castro's departure as coach of Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a message.

Luis Castro’s departure as head coach of Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League caused a stir both within and outside the club. On this occasion, it was none other than Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo who took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his coach.

On his official Instagram account, CR7 posted a photo together with the Al Nassr squad, accompanied by the caption, ‘Obrigado por tudo, Mister. Thank you for everything.’

It’s worth noting that the Portuguese coach had been in charge of the team for the past 14 months. Today, the news of his departure from the Saudi club was announced, and the team is already in the process of urgently seeking a replacement.

Official statement from Al Nassr

The Saudi Pro League has completed 3 matchdays, with Al Nassr securing just one win and two draws. Following this performance and their recent loss in the final against Al Hilal, the Al Nassr management has decided to part ways with head coach Luis Castro and is now focusing on finding a potential successor to lead the team and manage Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a special statement, Al Nassr expressed their gratitude to the Portuguese coach and his staff for their time and contributions:

“Al Nassr can announce that Head Coach Luis Castro has left the Club. Everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Luis and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 14 months, wishing them the best of luck for the future,” read a club statement released on social media.