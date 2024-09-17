Al Nassr have confirmed the departure of Luis Castro as the Saudi giants are expected to hire a world-renowned manager to coach Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Luis Castro‘s tenure at Al Nassr is officially over. On Tuesday, the Saudi giants announced his exit, with the team reportedly setting its sights on a top manager to coach Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

“Al Nassr can announce that Head Coach Luis Castro has left the Club. Everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Luis and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 14 months, wishing them the best of luck for the future,” read a club statement released on social media.

According to journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr are on the verge of hiring Stefano Pioli. The 58-year-old has so far spent his entire managerial career in his native Italy, where he forged a great reputation at the helm of European giants AC Milan in the last six years.

Pioli took charge of the Rossoneri in 2019 and eventually put the club back on its feet, leading Milan to a long-awaited Scudetto title in the 2021-22 season. That campaign also saw him win the Serie A Coach of the Season award.

Stefano Pioli, former Coach of AC Milan, looks on prior to the Serie A TIM match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

A free agent since leaving Milan at the end of the 2023-24 season, Pioli is seen by Al Nassr as a great fit to right the ship in Riyadh. With Ronaldo off to a hot start, the club doesn’t want to waste any more time to succeed with its captain.

Al Nassr fire Castro for failing to capitalize on Ronaldo’s great form

Castro leaves Al Nassr following a 1-1 draw against Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite opener. Ronaldo missed the game due to a viral infection, but the team was struggling even with the Portuguese star performing at a high level on the field.

Before he scored two goals in as many games with Portugal during the September international window, Ronaldo recorded an impressive four goals in only five games across all competitions with Al Nassr this term. Even so, the team started the 2024-25 term on the wrong foot.

Castro had been walking on thin ice since suffering an embarrasing loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final. That poor start was followed with disappointing results in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr drew 1-1 against Al Raed in the season opener, and while they put four past Al Feiha to win on Matchday 2, they once again dropped points against Al Ahli in the third round.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro complain to the linesman after a disallowed goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh-based side is 7th in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League standings with five points, four shy of joint leaders Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Ettifaq, who will be its next opponent on Friday, Sep. 20.

Castro failed to succeed with a record-breaking Ronaldo in first season at Al Nassr

Al Nassr hired Castro in July 2023. The Portuguese coach was in charge of Brazilian league leaders Botafogo by then, but left his post in Rio de Janeiro to seize the opportunity to coach Ronaldo.

In the end, things didn’t go according to plan, as Al Nassr finished trophyless (if we only count official titles) in the 2023-24 season. Ronaldo broke the league record for most goals scored in a single season, yet it wasn’t enough to challenge for the title.

Luis Castro complains to a linesman during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Last season, Al Hilal finished atop the Saudi Pro League standings 14 points clear of Al Nassr, who had to settle with being runners-up despite having a prolific scorer in CR7. Al Hilal also gained the upper hand against Al Nassr in the 2023-24 King Cup, winning the final on penalties.

Another penalty shootout loss that put Castro in a tough spot came in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League quarterfinals, with Al Nassr losing to Al Ain. Ronaldo was the only player on his team to score his spot-kick.