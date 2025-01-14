Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to sign massive extension with Al Nassr ahead of 2026 World Cup

Al Nassr aimed to build a project that would be appealing both on the marketing front and in terms of on-field success. However, despite their multi-million-dollar investment, Al Nassr have yet to secure a Saudi Pro League title with Cristiano’s presence. One bright spot has been their marquee signing, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has consistently demonstrated his leadership and ability to deliver on the pitch. In light of his impressive performances, the club is reportedly considering offering him a lucrative contract renewal to solidify his role in their ambitions.

According to Saudi media outlet Al Khabar, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his contract with Al Nassr until June 2026 in a deal worth over $200 million. Ronaldo’s renewal is a testament to his impact, as he was the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer last season with 31 goals and currently ranks second this 2024/25 season with 11 goals so far. This extension underscores the success of Ronaldo’s signing, proving his value both on and off the pitch as Al Nassr continues to benefit from the presence of one of soccer’s all-time greats.

Al Nassr remains ambitious at the sporting level despite failing to win the Saudi Pro League against Al Hilal, as this season the Italian coach Stefano Pioli was hired, who led AC Milan to win the Italian league after 11 years without winning it. After his arrival, young players such as Mohammed Simakan, Angelo, Bento or Wesley joined the team showing that they want to form a young and competitive squad that can accompany Cristiano and help him win trophies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the club continues to struggle defensively despite boasting two standout center-backs in Aymeric Laporte and Mohamed Simakan. Much of the team’s defensive woes stem from the inconsistent performances of Marcelo Brozovic in midfield, which have left the backline exposed. In addition, the lack of cohesion between the defensive and midfield units has allowed opponents to exploit gaps with ease. As a result, the team is frequently caught out of position, further compounding their defensive issues.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating after scores the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo urges team to strengthen midfield with former teammate

Amid ongoing concerns about defensive performance, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suggested the signing of his former Real Madrid teammate, Casemiro, according to Diario Marca. While the Brazilian midfielder has faced challenges at Manchester United, particularly after Ruben Amorim reduced his role following the arrival of Manuel Ugarte and the rise of young talent Kobbie Mainoo, his addition to Al Nassr could be transformative.

Advertisement

see also Bruno Fernandes makes strong statement on Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of playing at 2026 World Cup

Casemiro’s potential partnership with Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio could bring much-needed defensive stability to the midfield. Renowned for his physicality and defensive commitment, Casemiro has long been regarded as one of the best in the world at his position, making his possible transfer a game-changer for Al Nassr.