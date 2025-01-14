Bruno Fernandes makes strong statement on Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of playing at 2026 World Cup

At 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to showcase his incredible goal-scoring prowess with the Portuguese national team. In his recent match against Poland, Ronaldo scored twice, provided an assist, and played the full 90 minutes, a remarkable feat given his age, though less surprising considering his outstanding physical condition. His teammate, Bruno Fernandes, added to the moment with surprising comments about Ronaldo regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup that stirred excitement across the soccer world.

“I not only believe it, but I am almost certain that he will be there. It would be beautiful for Cristiano Ronaldo to fulfill his dream of winning the World Cup with the National Team. Not just for him, but for us Portuguese,” stated Bruno Fernandes on TNT Sports. For Bruno, Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost a certainty. Ronaldo’s relentless ambition throughout his career and his desire for one final shot at winning the prestigious tournament make his participation highly likely.

However, he is not the only Portuguese national team player to make similar claims, as Chelsea’s young star Joao Felix said the following in previous days to Bruno Fernandes: “Cristiano Ronaldo dreams of winning the World Cup, and we’ll do everything to make it happen for him. I believe he will be there in 2026,” stated Felix on Marca.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is evident that the Portuguese players want Cristiano Ronaldo to remain a key contributor to the team, recognizing that his exceptional goal-scoring ability is vital to their hopes of winning the tournament. Moreover, the team’s unity stands out, a stark contrast to the disjointed atmosphere that hindered their performance in past years.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring their side’s third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11, 2021 in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

Could Cristiano Ronaldo become the oldest striker in history by playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo has consistently amazed the soccer world by evolving from an explosive winger into a clinical striker. This transformation has allowed him to remain a crucial figure for his national team, even at 39 years old. With speculation mounting about Ronaldo potentially playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans are now wondering if he could become the oldest striker in the tournament’s storied history.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul chooses his favorite soccer star between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

If Ronaldo competes in 2026, he would be 41 years and 127 days old—an impressive feat, but not the all-time record. That distinction belongs to Cameroonian legend Roger Milla, who played in the 1994 FIFA World Cup at 42 years and 39 days. However, Cristiano would claim the title of the second-oldest striker, surpassing Argentine icon Angel Labruna, who took the field at 39 years and 260 days during the 1958 World Cup.