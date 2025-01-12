Mbappe scores his first goal in the Spanish Clasico: How long did it take Messi, Ronaldo?

Kylian Mbappe‘s arrival at Real Madrid was initially met with skepticism from fans, as the French star struggled to find his rhythm. However, he has now silenced critics, reaching 15 goals this season after scoring his first-ever goal in the LaLiga Spanish Clasico against FC Barcelona. Having missed a chance to score in the October 26, 2024, Clasico, it took Kylian just two games to make his mark in this iconic rivalry, drawing inevitable comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe’s milestone showcases his rapid adjustment to the demands of one of soccer’s most intense and storied rivalries. For perspective, On March 10, 2007, during a dramatic 3-3 draw at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi stunned the soccer world by scoring a brilliant hat-trick in the same game that he scored his first Clasico goal. This feat made Messi the youngest player at the time to achieve such a milestone in the derby’s history, cementing his arrival on the global stage. It was the first sign of what would become a legendary career, as Messi went on to become Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer in these high-stakes matches, redefining excellence in the rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first taste of success in the fixture came on April 16, 2011, during a tightly contested 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Unlike Messi, it took Ronaldo seven appearances against FC Barcelona to open his account, but his impact thereafter was nothing short of extraordinary. Known for rising to the occasion in crucial moments, Ronaldo consistently delivered in this clash, amassing a record number of goals that solidified his reputation as the all-time leading scorer in the rivalry. His ability to dominate these matchups left an indelible mark on the fixture’s history and furthered his legacy as one of the game’s greatest players.

Kylian Mbappe’s debut goal in this historic competition after just two games places him in elite company. It also highlights his ability to adapt quickly to the pressures of representing one of the world’s biggest clubs. His performance today suggests he could become a defining figure in these high-stakes matches for years to come. Real Madrid fans will be hoping that this is the first of many memorable moments from their new star. Comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo are already being drawn, and Mbappe’s goal marks the beginning of what could be a legendary chapter in this storied rivalry.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring Real Madrid’s first goal against Pachuca in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup

How much does Kylian Mbappe need to reach or surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s numbers in the Clasico?

The all-time leading scorer in the storied history of the Spanish derby is Lionel Messi, who netted an incredible 26 goals in 45 appearances for FC Barcelona. He is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who found the back of the net 18 times in just 30 matches for Real Madrid, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the rivalry.

Kylian Mbappe has only just begun to make his mark on the iconic Spanish derby, with a goal to his credit in what promises to be the start of an exciting journey. If he wants to match these two legends he needs to score at least 18 more goals. However, Kylian has the potential to live up to one of soccer’s most storied rivalries. His arrival at Real Madrid has come with great expectations, as fans and pundits alike hope he can follow in the footsteps of legends such as Messi and Ronaldo.

While comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo may be premature, Mbappe’s abilities such as pace, and ability to perform in high-pressure moments suggest he could become a defining figure in future editions of this historic matchup. His first goal in the rivalry is a small but significant step, and Real Madrid supporters will be eager to see how he develops as a key figure in these fiercely contested encounters.

