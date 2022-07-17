This summer, Manchester United's best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, intends to depart the club. His return to Sporting is already being hailed on local television, 19 years after his departure. Here, find out the 37-year-old forward's response to the rumors.

The sighting of Cristiano Ronaldo's vehicle outside of Sporting's stadium have piled up claims that Manchester United's most prized asset is preparing for a loan deal back to his former club. Old Trafford is no longer an option for the 37-year-old, who wants to depart this summer but is unable to get find a satisfactory team to take him in.

With his mind set on a move away from the Red Devils, Ronaldo has chosen to skip United's pre-season trip to Asia owing to what have been described as 'family concerns'. On Saturday, it was reported that Robert Lewandowski would be moving to Barcelona from Bayern, therefore the Bundesliga side have ruled off the possibility of signing him.

In addition, after new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pondered mounting an audacious attempt to recruit the striker, the Blues coach Thomas Tuchel spoke out against the idea, making any transfer to Stamford Bridge exceedingly doubtful. That leaves the veteran will little to no options.

What Cristiano Ronaldo thinks of possible Sporting return on loan

Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon have now emerged as a new potential destination, as they have been connected with a bid for CR7. In fact, reports on Sunday indicated that they were in negotiations with the veteran striker about a transfer.

The forward's vehicle was supposedly parked at Sporting's stadium while his agents met with Sporting's executives to discuss conditions, as per Sport TV. It's not certain whether he will ever return, but the Portuguese superstar has cast doubt on the rumors.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner called Sport TV's social media picture of a vehicle that looked like it belonged to him, "Fake." He is said to be uninterested in returning to his homeland, this summer, according to widely held rumors.

Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano's mother, promised a year ago that she would talk with her son about a possible return to Sporting from Juventus before he returned to Old Trafford. Even last month, reports started to re-surface that the Green and whites had made contact with Ronaldo's representatives to discuss a stunning transfer.