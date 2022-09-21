Qatar 2022 is expected to be the last FIFA World Cup in Cristiano Ronaldo's career. Given that the Portuguese star is already 37, many think there's not much left in his tank — here's what he said about his future.

The moment world soccer has been waiting for is just around the corner. We're less than two months away from Qatar 2022, and fans know this FIFA World Cup will be like no other — it could be the last one for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Two of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the game in their prime of their careers, reducing the Ballon d'Or conversation to just the two of them. But neither of them has tasted the ultimate glory.

Messi turned 35 in June, which is why many believe this is a golden chance for him to become a world champion with Argentina. Given that Ronaldo is two years older, Qatar 2022 is also seen as the last international tournament to feature the Portuguese star. But that's not Cristiano's plan.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on his future after Qatar 2022

On Tuesday, Ronaldo was distinguished by the Portuguese Football Federation after becoming the highest men's international scorer of all time. At the ceremony, Ronaldo revealed he doesn't plan to retire from international soccer after the 2022 World Cup.

"I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude," Ronaldo said, via ESPN. "I never thought that one day I could achieve it. I thank everyone who was important in my career. It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet. [You're going to have to] take a little more load from Cris [Ronaldo].

"I hope to be part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated; my ambition is high. I'm in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup and the European too; I'm going to assume that right away."

Ronaldo's intention is to at least play in the 2024 Euro before calling it a career with his national team. He will be 39 by then. The 2026 World Cup looks more unlikely, considering that Ronaldo will be 41. However, if there's one thing he proved us is that we should never underestimate him.